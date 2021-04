Miller was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strain in his lower back, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The 30-year-old surrendered seven runs over two innings since having his contract selected by the Cubs last week, and he's now sidelined by a back strain. Miller will be sidelined for at least 10 days, though it's unclear if he'll face a longer absence. Kyle Ryan was recalled from the alternate site in a corresponding move.