Miller has a 1.29 ERA and eight strikeouts across seven Cactus League innings so far.

A non-roster invitee to camp, Miller has been making his case for an Opening Day roster spot. The 30-year-old likely won't be in the mix for a place in the rotation, but he could give the Cubs a long relief option. Miller has mostly struggled with Arizona and Texas the past few years, and he didn't appear in the majors last season, but he did show some potential with St. Louis earlier in his career.