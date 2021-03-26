Miller is a possibility for a rotation spot due to his strong spring performance, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Kyle Hendricks, Jake Arrieta and Zach Davies will be the team's top three starters to begin the season, and it's been assumed that Trevor Williams and Alec Mills will round out the rotation, but manager David Ross has not confirmed that notion. Miller's strong spring performance (1.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts across nine innings) has kept him in the mix for the back of the rotation. Even if Miller doesn't make the cut as a starter, he could be a versatile bullpen option for Ross.
