Miller was optioned to minor-league camp Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Miller was having a strong spring (1.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts across nine innings) and was in the mix for a bullpen spot, but the non-roster invitee will not break camp with the Cubs. The 30-year-old didn't pitch in the majors in 2020 and struggled in 2019 and 2018, so his recent track record didn't help his case. However, if Miller looks better in the minors, he could factor into Chicago's plans later in the season.