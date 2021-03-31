Chicago manager David Ross said Miller will "contribute to our team" this season, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Miller was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday, and he could opt out of the assignment at some point early in the season, but Ross said the righty will "pitch big innings for us." With the jump from 60 games in 2020 back to 162 games this season, teams will likely dip into their pitching depth to cover the innings without overworking starters. Miller's not on the fantasy radar right now, and his performance the past few seasons hasn't been great, but he could work his way into a regular role with the Cubs at some point.