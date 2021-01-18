Miller signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Sunday as a non-roster invitee, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Miller didn't make the Brewers' Opening Day roster in 2020 and opted out of the season at the beginning of August. He'll get to compete at major-league spring training in 2021 and will attempt to earn a spot in the big leagues after struggling over the past several years. Miller made 24 appearances (12 starts) for the Diamondbacks and Rangers in 2018 and 2019, posting a 9.15 ERA and 1.98 WHIP over 60 innings during that time.