Miller allowed one run across two innings and picked up the win in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Brewers. He gave up two hits and struck out three.

Miller is competing for a roster spot out of spring training, and he's now tossed three innings of one-run ball in Cactus League action with four strikeouts. The 30-year-old struggled mightily with an 8.59 ERA back in 2019, then didn't end up pitching in the majors during the condensed 2020 season, so it could be an uphill climb for him to make the team, but the Cubs are giving him a chance to prove himself.