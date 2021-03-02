Miller worked around two hits to pitch a scoreless inning in Monday's Cactus League game against the Padres. He struck out one.

Miller made his Cubs debut in the team's first game of the Cactus League slate. The 30-year-old opted out of the 2020 season in August after failing to make the Brewers' roster, and he struggled with an 8.59 ERA across 19 games (eight starts) with Texas back in 2019. He was invited to camp as a non-roster invitee and will have to pitch well this spring to get a shot with the Cubs, likely in a bullpen role.