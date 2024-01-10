Imanaga agreed to a contract with the Cubs on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The deal is pending a physical, which Imanaga will undergo in Chicago on Wednesday, and the financial details of his contract are not yet known. Imanaga has had a dominant eight-year run with Nippon Professional Baseball's Yokohama DeNA BayStars, most recently recording a 2.66 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with a 188:24 K:BB through 159 frames. The 30-year-old southpaw will likely work behind Justin Steele in the Cubs' rotation.