Imanaga (2-0) earned the win over Seattle on Saturday, allowing an unearned run on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 5.1 innings.

Imanaga entered the contest having fired 10 scoreless innings to begin his MLB career. He did give up a run Saturday, but it was unearned. Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Imanaga is one of five hurlers in MLB history to go at least four innings without allowing an earned run in each of his first three big-league appearances. The Japanese southpaw has provided an excellent return for fantasy managers who invested in him on draft day, as he's complemented his 0.00 ERA with a 16:2 K:BB through 15.1 frames.