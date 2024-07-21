Imanaga allowed one run on two hits across seven innings but did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 2-1, 10-inning win over the Diamondbacks. He walked one and struck out 10.

Imanaga was virtually flawless outside of a Eugenio Suarez solo home run in the seventh inning, but the Cubs didn't score any runs until the ninth, which denied the lefty a chance at his ninth win of the season. Imanaga has had a great debut campaign overall with a 2.86 ERA through 18 starts, and he's been particularly sharp lately, allowing just one run over 13 total innings with 16 strikeouts in his last two outings. He's making a push for NL Rookie of the Year, though Paul Skenes has been outstanding as well and likely has the inside track. Either way, Imanaga has been a solid fantasy asset, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next scheduled start, which is penciled in for Saturday against the Royals.