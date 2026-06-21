Cubs' Shota Imanaga: Cubs-Blue Jays postponed Sunday

Imanaga won't start as scheduled Sunday against the Blue Jays after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Chicago.

The two teams will make up the game Aug. 6. Imanaga has given up just one run across 10.2 frames in his past two starts and will get at least one more day of rest before his next appearance. The Cubs seem likely to push their entire rotation back one day as a result of the postponement, so the Japanese lefty will presumably start Monday's series opener against the Mets in New York.