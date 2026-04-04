Cubs' Shota Imanaga: Cubs-Guardians postponed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Imanaga won't start as scheduled Saturday against the Guardians, as the game was postponed due to rain, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
The two teams will play a doubleheader Sunday to make up Saturday's game, and Imanaga will take the mound during the nightcap, per Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network. The 32-year-old southpaw will be looking to bounce back from a poor showing in his season debut, during which he allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks over five innings.
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