Imanaga won't start as scheduled Saturday against the Guardians, as the game was postponed due to rain, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The two teams will play a doubleheader Sunday to make up Saturday's game, and Imanaga will take the mound during the nightcap, per Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network. The 32-year-old southpaw will be looking to bounce back from a poor showing in his season debut, during which he allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks over five innings.