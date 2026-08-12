Cubs' Shota Imanaga: Escapes with no-decision Tuesday

Imanaga didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Nationals, giving up four runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- over 4.2 innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The ball was flying at Nationals Park as the two teams combined for six long balls, and Imanaga served up half of them but was able to limit the damage. The veteran southpaw left the mound after 86 pitches (55 strikes) as he got tagged for more than two runs for the first time since June 24. Over seven starts and 40.2 innings between those shaky performances, Imanaga put together a 1.77 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 37:6 K:BB. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, which is set to come at home this weekend against the Cardinals.