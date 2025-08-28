Imanaga didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Giants, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out five.

Imanaga produced his fifth quality start in a row, and he also pitched at least seven innings in his third consecutive outing. The star left-hander has been quite consistent for the Cubs and fantasy managers in 2025, having given up greater than three runs on just three occasions out of his 20 appearances. Imanaga will bring a strong 3.08 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 95:22 K:BB across 117 frames into his next start, which is slated for next week at home versus a dangerous Atlanta lineup.