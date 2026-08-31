Imanaga (8-10) took the loss Sunday, allowing six runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings against the Reds. He struck out four.

Imanaga spun three scoreless innings before everything fell apart in the fourth and fifth frames, surrendering six runs via three homers. In five August starts, the southpaw posted a 5.96 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB across 22.2 innings. The 32-year-old will take a 4.01 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 148:35 K:BB across 150.1 innings (27 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Friday against the Marlins.