Imanaga (11-10) earned the win against Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits while striking out eight across six innings. He did not issue a walk.

The Cubs' batters provided plenty of offense for Imanaga, and the 33-year-old southpaw held up his end of the bargain by keeping Atlanta off the board until a Matt Olson RBI groundout in the sixth. It was the sixth time this season that Imanaga struck out at least eight batters, bringing him up to 164 punchouts on the year and 10 shy of matching his total from the 2024 campaign. He'll take a 3.80 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 168.1 innings into his next start, tentatively slated for next week at home against the Marlins in what projects to be Imanaga's final outing of the regular season.