Cubs' Shota Imanaga: Fans nine, tying season high
Imanaga didn't factor into the decision against the Rays on Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out nine over five innings.
The left-hander got off to a rough start, surrendering back-to-back solo homers to Yandy Diaz and Junior Caminero to open the game before giving up another run on a two-out bunt in the third. Though he labored through a 31-pitch first inning and surpassed 60 pitches by the third, Imanaga was able to regroup, finding his command and striking out nine -- tying his season high -- while blanking Tampa Bay over his final two frames. Home runs remain a concern for the 32-year-old, who allowed 27 last season and has given up 26 this year through 39 fewer innings. Imanaga will carry a 3.29 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 110:23 K:BB across 134 innings into his next scheduled start against the Reds.
