Imanaga didn't factor into the decision against the Rays on Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out nine over five innings.

The left-hander got off to a rough start, surrendering back-to-back solo homers to Yandy Diaz and Junior Caminero to open the game before giving up another run on a two-out bunt in the third. Though he labored through a 31-pitch first inning and surpassed 60 pitches by the third, Imanaga was able to regroup, finding his command and striking out nine -- tying his season high -- while blanking Tampa Bay over his final two frames. Home runs remain a concern for the 32-year-old, who allowed 27 last season and has given up 26 this year through 39 fewer innings. Imanaga will carry a 3.29 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 110:23 K:BB across 134 innings into his next scheduled start against the Reds.