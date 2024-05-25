Imanaga and the Cubs won't play the Cardinals on Friday due to inclement weather, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Thursday's contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader July 13, and Imanaga's next outing will be pushed back to Chicago's upcoming series in Milwaukee, per Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times.
