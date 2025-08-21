Imanaga (8-6) took the loss Thursday against the Brewers, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks across seven innings. He struck out five.

Imanaga was sharp Thursday, holding Milwaukee to just two runs on a Brice Turang homer in the second inning. However, the Cubs failed to generate enough run support to back the left-hander in an eventual 4-1 defeat. Imanaga has turned in four straight quality starts, allowing just seven runs across 27 innings in that span. Overall, his ERA sits at 3.03 with a 0.94 WHIP and 90:21 K:BB across 19 starts (110 innings) this season.