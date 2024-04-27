Imanaga (4-0) earned the win Friday over the Red Sox, allowing one run on five hits and one walk across 6.1 innings. He struck out seven.

It was another strong outing from Imanaga, with Boston's lone run coming on a Tyler O'Neill solo homer in the fourth inning. It's safe to say the 30-year-old southpaw has exceeded expectations thus far -- Imanaga's yet to allow more than two earned runs in a start, as his ERA now sits at a stellar 0.98 with a 0.80 WHIP and 28:3 K:BB across five outings (27.2 innings). He's currently slated for a road matchup with the Mets in his next start.