Imanaga was removed from his start Sunday against the Brewers midway through the sixth inning due to an apparent leg injury, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He struck out four batters and was charged with two earned runs on four hits and one walk over 5.2 innings before departing.

The Cubs haven't provided an official word on Imanaga's injury, but the lefty was moving around with a noticeable limp after covering first base as the defense unsuccessfully tried to turn a double play. Reliever Julian Merryweather came on in relief and allowed both of his inherited baserunners to score to break a 0-0 tie, so Imanaga will likely be on the hook for a loss unless the Cubs offense can rally over the final three innings. Expect the team to provide an update on the nature and severity of Imanaga's injury after the game, leaving his availability for his next turn through the rotation next weekend versus the Mets up in the air for the moment.