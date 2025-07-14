Imanaga (6-3) earned the win in Sunday's game against the Yankees, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out six.

The only blemish on the Chicago southpaw's performance was a solo homer conceded to Giancarlo Stanton in the second. Otherwise, Imanaga looked masterful on the road versus a New York team that entered this game ranked third in total runs scored. The Japanese star notched his first outing with five or more Ks since returning from a hamstring injury June 26. Imanaga has produced a 2.65 ERA, 0.93 and 48:16 K:BB across 68 total frames. Given his importance to the Cubs in the playoff race, the 31-year-old will likely draw a start in the team's weekend series after the All-Star break against the Red Sox at home.