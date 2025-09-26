Imanaga (9-8) allowed eight runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.2 innings to take the loss Thursday versus the Mets.

Imanaga had one of his worst starts of the year in his regular-season finale. He had not given up more than three earned runs in any of his last 10 starts, pitching to a decent 3.69 ERA over 61 innings in that span. The southpaw ends the regular season at a 3.73 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 117:26 K:BB across 144.2 innings through 25 starts. Imanaga will likely get a start during the Cubs' wild-card series, as he will be on regular rest as of Tuesday.