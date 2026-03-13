With Matthew Boyd named Chicago's Opening Day starter, Imanaga could be the team's No. 3 pitcher behind Cade Horton, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Imanaga was seen as an option for the Opening Day assignment, but Chicago will instead turn to Boyd for the third time in his career and first with the Cubs. The team hasn't officially announced its plans behind Boyd, though slotting Horton second and Imanaga third would allow Chicago to go lefty-righty-lefty. If Imanaga is the No. 3 starter, his first appearance of the regular season would be March 29 against the Nationals at Wrigley Field.