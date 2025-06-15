Imanaga (hamstring) will throw a bullpen session early this week before making the third start of his rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Assuming he can make it out of Friday's outing without issue, Imanaga should be cleared to return from the 15-day injured list to make his next start with the Cubs either on June 25 or 26 in St. Louis. The right-hander made both of his first two rehab starts in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, most recently pitching Saturday and striking out four over four shutout innings. According to Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network, Imanaga threw 44 pitches in that start and tossed 11 more in the bullpen immediately after exiting the game, so he'll presumably be looking to push his pitch count up into the 60-to-75 range Friday.