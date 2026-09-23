Imanaga allowed just one run on four hits across five innings but did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 8-2, extra-innings loss to the Marlins. He struck out seven and didn't issue any walks.

The lefty was sharp again Tuesday, though he needed 91 pitches to complete five frames, which likely prevented him from going longer into the game. Over his last four appearances, Imanaga has a sparkling 1.96 ERA with 23 strikeouts across 23 innings, and he's lowered his overall ERA from 4.01 to 3.74 in the process. He's not currently slated to take the mound again during the 2026 regular season, with the Cubs instead turning their attention to slotting Imanaga in near the top of their postseason rotation, assuming they lock up their spot soon. It's quite possible that the southpaw even serves as a Game 1 starter.