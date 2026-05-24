Cubs' Shota Imanaga: Roughed up by Houston

Imanaga (4-5) took the loss against the Astros on Sunday, allowing seven runs on seven hits (three homers) and one walk while striking out six across six innings.

Imanaga gave up solo home runs to Jake Meyers and Nick Allen in the second and third innings, respectively, before yielding another five runs in the fifth, highlighted by a three-run homer by Christian Walker. Imanaga has given up 15 earned runs over his last two starts (10.1 innings), which is one more run than he yielded across his first nine outings of the regular season. That has ballooned his numbers to a 4.04 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 64.2 innings in 2026. Imanaga will look to bounce back in his next start, which is slated for next weekend on the road against the Cardinals.