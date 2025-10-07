Imanaga took the loss Monday in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Brewers after allowing four runs on five hits while striking out three over 2.2 innings.

Imanaga was hit hard in his second appearance of the postseason, immediately squandering a three-run lead in the bottom of the first inning courtesy of a three-run home run by Andrew Vaughn. Imanaga's outing didn't improve much after this initial blow, as William Contreras struck for a solo shot in the bottom of the third, effectively ending the left-hander's outing. The silver lining to Imanaga's brief start is that he kept his pitch count low, meaning he could have a chance to come back later in the series if the Cubs are able to extend the NLDS.