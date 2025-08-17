Imanaga didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Pirates, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out six.

The southpaw's only real mistake resulted in a Tommy Pham solo shot in the fourth inning, but that was enough to deny Imanaga his ninth win of the season as the Cubs didn't take the lead until the bottom of the eighth inning. He delivered his third straight quality start on 85 pitches (57 strikes), and since returning from a hamstring strain in late June, Imanaga has posted a 3.24 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and dazzling 51:5 K:BB over 58.1 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Brewers in a crucial NL Central battle.