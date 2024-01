Imanaga and the Cubs finalized a four-year, $53 million contract Wednesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The news of Imanaga signing with Chicago broke Tuesday, but the terms of the deal are now known. The Cubs will be able to pick up a $27 million option for 2028 following the '25 and '26 campaigns. If the team declines the option in either offseason, Imanaga will be allowed to enter free agency or remain with the Cubs on the original terms.