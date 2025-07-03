Imanaga (5-2) recorded the win Wednesday against the Guardians, giving up three runs on four hits and no walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

Imanaga ran into trouble early, serving up back-to-back solo jacks in the second inning and another homer in the third, but he was able to settle down a bit thereafter. The left-hander was pulled after throwing 81 pitches in his second start following almost two months on the injured list with a hamstring injury, but he did toss at least five frames in his ninth consecutive outing. Imanaga will look to further extend his pitch count in his next scheduled appearance against the Twins in Minnesota, and he sports a 2.78 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 41:15 K:BB through 55 innings for the campaign.