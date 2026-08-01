Cubs' Shota Imanaga: Takes tough loss Friday

Imanaga (7-9) was saddled with the loss Friday as the Cubs fell 2-0 to the Yankees, allowing two runs on four hits over 6.2 innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

Both runs off Imanaga came on solo shots by Amed Rosario in the fourth inning and Spencer Jones in the fifth, and the Chicago offense never got off the mat against Will Warren and the New York bullpen. It was Imanaga's third straight quality start and 10th of the season, and he's gone six straight outings without being tagged for more than two runs -- a stretch in which he's delivered a 1.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 31:6 K:BB over 35.2 innings. The veteran southpaw faces another tough test in his next start, which is set to come at home next week against the Dodgers.