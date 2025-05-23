Imanaga (hamstring) is slated to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Cubs manager Craig Counsell had previously intimated that Imanaga wouldn't be ready for mound work until late next week, but it appears that timetable has been moved up a few days. The left-hander still has many boxes to check being he can rejoin the Cubs' rotation, and that's not expected until well into June.
