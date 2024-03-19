Imanaga appears on track to start the Cubs' fourth game of the season on April 1, which is the home opener, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Justin Steele will get the ball on Opening Day in Texas, potentially followed by Kyle Hendricks and Jordan Wicks. Imanaga would then be in line to make his MLB debut when the Cubs return home for a series against the Rockies. The Japanese lefty has just a 4.66 ERA in three spring starts, though he's also struck out 19 batters in just 9.2 innings, which showcases the type of potential he possesses in his first season.