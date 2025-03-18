Imanaga didn't factor in the decision Tuesday against the Dodgers in Tokyo after he struck out two and allowed no hits and four walks over four scoreless innings.

The left-hander didn't allow a hit while pitching in his home country of Japan, but Los Angeles still generated some opportunities with patience at the plate. Imanaga threw 43 of 69 pitches for strikes and induced 12 whiffs, so the stuff was good even though it didn't result in strikeouts. After posting a 2.91 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 174:28 K:BB over 173.1 innings as an MLB rookie last year, the 31-year-old produced a quality outing to begin 2025 despite a limited workload.