Cubs' Shota Imanaga: Tosses seven scoreless innings

Imanaga (6-8) earned the win Sunday against the Twins, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out four over seven scoreless innings.

Imanaga threw 63 of his 99 pitches for strikes and kept Minnesota's lineup in check throughout the afternoon. Chicago's offense gave him plenty of breathing room with 10 runs over the first four innings, but the left-hander still turned in his fourth scoreless outing of the season. After enduring a rough four-start stretch in late May that saw him post a 10.80 ERA, Imanaga has bounced back with a 2.31 ERA across his last seven starts. The southpaw is lined up to face the Pirates on the road in his next outing.