Imanaga (5-3) allowed two runs on five hits across six innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Twins. He struck out one.

Imanaga pitched well in his six innings of work, but he departed with the Cubs down 2-0, and then Minnesota tacked on six runs in the eighth in an eventual 8-1 victory. The lefty continued his consistent stretch of strong play, as he's now allowed two runs or fewer in eight of his 11 starts this season, and his ERA is sitting at a tidy 2.80 to go along with a miniscule 0.98 WHIP. About the only negative to his game right now is his 6.2 K/9, which is down from 9.0 in 2024, but the 31-year-old has still been very effective at limiting offense. Imanaga will look to keep rolling and get a little more run support in his next outing, which is currently penciled in for Sunday against the Yankees on the road.