Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday in an interview on 670 The Score that Imanaga (hamstring) will need "a couple more" rehab starts before returning from the 15-day injured list.

Imanaga kicked off his rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Monday, tossing two scoreless innings. He will make at least two more rehab starts as he continues to get stretched out before returning to the majors later this month if all goes well. Imanaga has been sidelined since early May with a strained left hamstring.