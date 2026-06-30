Cubs' Shota Imanaga: Works around nine hits for QS

Imanaga allowed two runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out four batters over 6.1 innings in a no-decision against San Diego on Monday.

The nine hits he allowed tied a season-worst mark for Imanaga, but he mostly dodged damage and gave up just two runs. The southpaw got 13 whiffs and threw 67 of 97 pitches for strikes while completing six frames for the first time over his past four starts. Imanaga has had an up-and-down June, allowing four or more runs twice and two or fewer runs three times. Overall, he holds a 4.30 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 92:23 K:BB across 98.1 frames spanning 17 starts.