CIshek (4-1) picked up the win Monday against the Mets despite allowing a solo home run in his inning of work. He struck out one.

Cishek allowed a solo home run to Kevin Plawecki in the top of the seventh inning that tied the game at 4-4 and stuck the veteran reliever with his third blown save of the year, but he snagged the win when the Cubs scored twice in the bottom of the frame. This was the first run allowed by Cishek since July 24, and the righty still has a stellar 1.80 ERA this season.