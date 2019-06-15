Cishek (knee) is available to pitch Friday against the Dodgers if needed, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Cishek was down for a few days after suffering a knee bruise Wednesday, but he'll be ready to roll for the second game of the series. He owns a 3.21 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with a 30:9 K:BB over 28 innings this season.

