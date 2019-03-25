Cishek returned from illness to record one out Saturday against the Rockies, allowing five runs on five hits and a walk.

It's unclear if the illness can be blamed for Cishek's performance or if he simply had a bad outing. The reliever's spring ERA now sits at an ugly 9.64, though his other five appearances were all scoreless.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • touki-toussaint-1400.jpg

    A deep sleeper from every team

    Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...