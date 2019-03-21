Cubs' Steve Cishek: Battling illness
Cishek is dealing with an illness, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Cishek has been sidelined for a few days while battling the ailment, though he's expected to resume pitching Friday. Assuming the right-hander is healthy, he could be in line for save chances early on if Pedro Strop (hamstring) is forced to open the year on the shelf.
