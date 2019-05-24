Cubs' Steve Cishek: Blows save Friday
Cishek allowed two runs without recording an out to blow a save in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Reds.
Staked to a 5-4 lead, Cishek started the top of the ninth inning by walking Joey Votto and then giving up a two-run home to Eugenio Suarez. He got the hook after hitting the next batter. The veteran reliever is now 4-for-6 in save opportunities this season and his time as the Cubs' primary closer could be nearing its end, as Pedro Strop (hamstring) could be activated from the 10-day injured list as soon as Sunday.
