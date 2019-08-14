Cubs' Steve Cishek: Bullpen on tap
Cishek (hip) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Cishek landed on the injured list over the weekend with left hip inflammation, but he's feeling better after receiving a cortisone shot a few days ago. The right-hander reported no issues during a throwing session Wednesday, and he appears on track to return from the injured list when first eligible Tuesday, barring setbacks.
