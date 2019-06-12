Cishek was carted off the field during pregame warmups Wednesday after a ball hit him in the right shin, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It's certainly an odd time to suffer a serious injury, though the use of a cart suggests that the Cubs are worried about Cishek suffering something worse than a bruise. The reliever's save opportunities were dwindling following Pedro Strop's return from a hamstring injury and are set to disappear completely once Craig Kimbrel is ready to go, but the Cubs would certainly love to have him available as a setup man. More information about the injury should become clear following further tests.