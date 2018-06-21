Cubs' Steve Cishek: Could be in the mix for short-term saves
The Cubs will utilize the best matchups in the ninth inning with Brandon Morrow (back) on the 10-day DL, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports, which figures to put Cishek in the mix for saves in the near future.
Cishek has recorded two saves this season, most recently picking one up on June 9 when the Cubs decided to rest Morrow. Pedro Strop and Justin Wilson figure to be in the mix for saves as well, but Cishek's experience (123 career saves) could give him a leg up. It's unclear exactly how long Morrow will be sidelined at this point, so Cishek could be a good speculative add for owners in need of saves.
