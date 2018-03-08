Cubs' Steve Cishek: Could see occasional save opportunities
Cishek could pick up occasional save opportunities on days when closer Brandon Morrow needs rest this season, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon identified both Cishek and Justin Wilson as options to spell Morrow when needed. Cishek has 121 career saves, so it makes sense that he'd get some looks in the ninth. And if Morrow falters or goes down with injury, Cishek could find himself as the primary end-game option after posting a strong 2.01 ERA and 0.90 WHIP a season ago.
