Cishek was diagnosed with a right knee bone bruise, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Cishek suffered the injury playing catch in the outfield prior to Wednesday's game; he was hit on the inside of his knee with an errant throw and ultimately had to be carted off the field. While he appears to have avoided a more serious injury, it remains to be seen whether the right-hander will be available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's series finale.

